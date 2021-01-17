Oppo Mobile India will be officially launching the much anticipated Reno 5 Pro 5G smartphone in India. The Chinese phone maker has been teasing the upcoming handset on its social media channels. The phone made its debut in the home market last month, alongside the vanilla Reno 5 5G and Reno 5 Pro+ 5G. Ahead of its launch, key specifications, prices and sale details were leaked online. It will be powered by a new MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ mobile processor. Oppo A93 5G Smartphone With Snapdragon 480 SoC Launched; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

As per the market reports, the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G is likely to be priced in India at Rs 39,990. The company will be offering 10 percent cashback on the handset via HDFC, Bank of Baroda, Federal Bank, and ICICI Bank. The same offer will be applicable on the Oppo Enco X TWS earbuds, which will be launched in the Indian market tomorrow.

Tune in to watch the Infinite Possibilities of Videography at the launch of #OPPOReno5Pro 5G with AI Highlight Video. Get ready to #LiveTheInfinite. Know More: https://t.co/fZ6SLmV9YO pic.twitter.com/syO2tI6bs3 — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) January 16, 2021

The India model of the Reno 5 Pro 5G phone is expected to be same as that of the Chinese-spec version. As for specifications, it will sport a 6.55-inch FHD+ OLED display that has 90Hz refresh rate, 92.1 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC, which comes paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage. It will run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 out of the box.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G Smartphone (Photo Credits: Oppo)

For photography, there will be a quad-camera module at the back. The setup will consist of a 64MP primary camera with f/1.7 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP portrait shooter. At the front, there is a 32MP selfie shooter housed in a hole-punch cutout placed at the top left corner of the screen.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G Smartphone (Photo Credits: Oppo)

It will be backed by a 4,350mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. For connectivity, the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G will get Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, Glonass, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and in-display fingerprint scanner. As for Chinese market, the 12GB + 256GB variant costs CNY 3,799 which is around Rs 42,700.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 17, 2021 09:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).