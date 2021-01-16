Oppo, the Chinese smartphone maker today officially launched the A93 5G handset in the home market. It comes packed with a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC, a triple rear camera setup, 5,000mAh battery, FHD punch-hole display, side-mounted fingerprint sensor and more. The smartphone costs CNY 1,999 which is around Rs 22,500 for the 8GB + 256GB. The phone maker also launched the 8Gn + 128GB variant, however, its price was not announced. Moreover, the phone is listed on JD.com for pre-orders while shipping will start from January 20, 2021. It is available in three colours- Silver, Black, and Aurora colour options.

As for specifications, the Oppo A93 5G smartphone gets a 6.5-inch FHD+LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate, 405ppi pixel density and 1,080x2,400 pixels of resolution. Under the hood, there is a Snapdragon 480 SoC that comes paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Oppo Reno5 Pro India Pricing, Specifications & Pre-Order Details Leaked Online Ahead of Its Launch.

For photography, the Oppo A93 5G gets a triple camera module at the back. It comprises of a 48MP primary lens assisted by a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP monochrome sensor. At the front, there is an 8MP selfie shooter for selfies and video calls that is positioned inside the punch-hole cutout.

The phone is fuelled by a massive 5,000 mAh battery supporting 18W fast charging. For connectivity, the phone gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi and more. It runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1.

