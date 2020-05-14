Poco F2 Pro: Prices, Colours, Variants Features & Specifications

Poco F2 Pro (Photo Credits: Poco Official Website)

The Chinese phone maker, Poco has officially launched the new flagship smartphone in the global market. Called Poco F2 Pro, the smartphone is technically rebranded version of the Redmi K30 Pro that was officially introduced earlier this year. The smartphone gets a starting price of EUR 499 (around Rs. 41,500) for the base 6GB 128GB storage variant. The main highlights of the Poco F2 Pro are pop-up selfie camera, quad rear camera setup, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, gradient back panel, proprietary liquid-cooling technology, 5G support, and much more. Poco F2 Pro With a 64MP Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched; Check Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

As far as the prices are concerned, the Poco F2 Pro is priced from EUR 499 (around Rs. 41,500) for the entry-level variant featuring 6GB of RAM + 128GB storage variant. The top-end model with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option costs EUR 599 (around Rs. 50,000). The company is offering the handset in four shades - Cyber Grey, Electric Purple, Neon Blue, Phantom White. The interested customers can purchase the smartphone starting today globally through Gearbest and AliExpress. The phone will also be available via other platforms like Poco.net, Amazon, Lazada, Shopee, JD Central, and more.

On the specification-front, the smartphone sports a 6.67-inch FHD AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, that is mated with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone doesn't support external memory expansion. For photography, the Poco F2 Pro packs a quad-camera module at the back. It comprises of a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor that is assisted by a 5MP telemacro shooter, a 13MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The smartphone is loaded with a 20MP pop-up camera for selfies and video calling.

The phone is fuelled by a 4,700mAh battery supporting 33W fast charging. The Poco F2 Pro runs MIUI for Poco, based on Android 10. For connectivity, the phone gets dual-mode 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The company hasn't revealed any details about the launch of the Poco F2 Pro for the Indian market.