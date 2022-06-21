Poco X4 GT launch is confirmed for June 23, 2022. The launch event will commence at 8 pm GMT (5:30 pm IST) and will be streamed live via Poco's official YouTube channel. Ahead of its launch, key specifications of Poco X4 GT have been leaked online by tipster Yogesh Brar. Poco X4 GT Global Launch Scheduled for June 23, 2022.

According to Brar, Poco X4 GT will pack a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD screen with a refresh rate of 144Hz. It is confirmed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

Did you miss the most insightful POCO's Twitter Space? Come & check if your questions were mentioned. See you soon with some giveaways. Drop a comment down here 👇🏻#AllTheStrengths #POCOF4 #POCOX4GThttps://t.co/bc3Qm713Fq — POCO (@POCOGlobal) June 20, 2022

For photography, the handset could get a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, there might be a 20MP selfie lens.

The smartphone is likely to sport a 5,080mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. The handsets is rumoured to be IP53 rated for water and dust resistance. Moreover, it will come with stereo speakers and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

