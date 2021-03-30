Poco, the Chinese smartphone maker will officially launch the Poco X3 Pro smartphone today in the Indian market. The handset was launched in the global market last week and it will make its way today in India. The virtual launch event of the device will commence at 12 noon via Poco India's official YouTube and other social media accounts. Users can also watch the live telecast of the event here by clicking on the below-embedded video. Poco X3 Pro, Poco F3 Smartphones Launched Globally; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

In terms of specifications, Poco X3 Pro is expected to feature 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The handset could be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

Poco X3 Pro (Photo Credits: Shopee Vietnam)

Excited to break the price:performance (P:P) benchmark once again! Catch the live stream of #POCOX3PRO at 🔗 https://t.co/tfDUcbZMrO 🗓️- 30.03.21 (Today) 🕛- 12 Noon#PROformance pic.twitter.com/azdhYvggdZ — Anuj Sharma (@s_anuj) March 30, 2021

For photography, the phone is likely to come equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP main sensor with a Sony IMX582 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and two 2MP macro and depth shooters.

The smartphone could be fuelled by a 5,160mAh battery instead of a 6,000mAh battery in the Poco X3 device.

Poco X3 Pro (Photo Credits: Shopee Vietnam)

As of now, nothing much is known about the phone. Poco X3 Pro is priced from EUR 249 (approximately Rs 21,400) for the 6GB model. The 8GB variant costs EUR 299 (approximately Rs 25,700). So we expect the India pricing of the Poco X3 Pro to be somewhere around it.

