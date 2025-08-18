Mumbai, August 18: Mery Caldass, a social media influencer with a massive fan following, recently shared an incident on how ChatGPT ruined her dream holiday by giving wrong advice. Because of the wrong suggestions, she could not board the flight to Puerto Rico flight without an ESTA. She shared a sobbing video on her social media accounts. OpenAI Executive Nick Turley recently stated that people should use ChatGPT for a second opinion on any matter and not as a primary source of information. He said that AI had some mistakes and flaws.

According to a posted on her social media accounts, Mery Caldass said that she took advice from ChatGPT before planning a holiday, and it resulted in a bad experience. She posted a sobbing video in Spanish that attracted thousand views and said, "Look, I always do a lot of research, but I asked ChatGPT and they said no...". She sobbed during a brief video explaining how OpenAI's chatbot ruined her plans for vacation to Puerto Rico. Monday After Long Weekend Funny Memes: Hilarious Posts and Jokes Capture Employees’ Mood As They Return to Work Post-Independence Day 2025.

Mery Caldass Viral Video Blaming ChatGPT For Ruining Her Puerto Rico Holiday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mery Caldass (@merycaldass)

ChatGPT Ruined My Holiday Plans, Says TikTok Influencer Mery Caldass in Viral

TikTok influencer Mery Caldass posted that she and partner Alejandro Cid were barred from boarding the flight to Puerto Rico after ChatGPT gave them inaccurate information about the visa. This stopped them from entering the Caribbean Islands. The Spanish couple shared a short video on TikTok with tears in her eyes as she was walking through the airport. She posted that she was not allowed to travel to the destination/.

The couple decided to plan their vacation without fact-checking the information provided by ChatGPT. Her video, posted with the text "my trauma, my pranks HAHAHAHAHA" on Instagram and TikTok, received mixed reactions from the netizens. Sophie Rain Video Viral: OnlyFans Star Shoots in Skimpy Bodysuit, Shares New Instagram Reel With Trending Song ‘DON’T STOP’ by GLXXMSTRIDER (Watch).

Netizens' Reactions to ChatGPT Ruining Mery Caldass' Holiday

A user reacted, "You even make the news in France", with a smiling emoji. Another Spanish user laughed, "How do you want to be known (a normal video). vs how they met you". Many users commented with laughing or smiling emojis. These were Instagram comments. On TikTok, people said, "But who trusts ChatGPT for those types of situations?" Some users said that ChatGPT was not to be trusted. Despite the advice against the AI chatbot, some defended it.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 18, 2025 01:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).