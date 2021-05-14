Krafton had recently announced the return of PUBG Mobile as Battlegrounds Mobile India (BMI) in the country. However, the company didn't reveal exact launch details while making this announcement. Now in the latest development, the company has announced that pre-registration for Battlegrounds Mobile India will open on May 18, 2021. Apart from this announcement, it also confirmed that users signing up for the Battle Royale game will receive special rewards, which will be specific to Indian players only. Battlegrounds Mobile India Aka PUBG Mobile India Launch Tipped for June 2021: Report.

This development was confirmed by Krafton through its official website. It is important to note that the game will be available for pre-registration via the Google Play store. Interested users can visit the game page on the play store and click on the 'Pre-Register' button.

BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA Pre-Registrations to start from 18th May on Google Play Store. For more information checkout this 👉 https://t.co/YVyOsNk0iA#battlegroundsmobileindia#pubgmobileindia #pubgindia pic.twitter.com/OayEwo2t9W — BattleGrounds Mobile India (@BattlegroundmIn) May 14, 2021

Do note, Krafton hasn't revealed anything specific about the rewards, that will be offered to users registering for the game. We assume these rewards could be in-game weapon skins, in-app coins/ cash and a welcome kit. Users will be able to claim these rewards once the game is launched.

Krafton’s Battlegrounds Mobile India New Logo (Photo Credits: Official Website of Battlegrounds Mobile India)

The upcoming PUBG replacement will be a free-to-play experience on mobile devices. And the game will be available exclusively to play in India only. We expect the online game to be launched in the country on both Android and iOS platforms. As of now, the exact launch date of Battlegrounds Mobile India remains unknown. If recent reports are to be believed, Krafton could launch the game next month. The game will come with a host of restrictions for users below the age of 18 years.

