Rapido Resumes Its Bike-Taxi Services in More Than 35 Indian Cities

Rapido (Photo Credits: Wikipedia)

New Delhi, May 20: Bike-taxi service provider Rapido on Wednesday said it has resumed normal operations in over 35 cities across 11 states, following the new guidelines announced by the government for lockdown 4.0. Rapido Ties Up with Delhi Govt to Deliver Essential Itmes.

"For now, our bike taxi services will be operational in the green and orange zones as the services cannot be extended to the containment zones as per the lockdown guidelines," the company said in a statement. "We are showing containment areas in our app and making sure captains and customers don't pass by those areas," said the company.

We know you’ve missed us and we know we’ve missed you too!#WeAreBack in action and ready to serve you. Keeping all the government regulations in mind, our captains have taken all safety precautions to ensure you are safe! pic.twitter.com/03WsvcObHe — Rapido Bike Taxi (@rapidobikeapp) May 20, 2020

The company said it will keep updating customers on the status of various cities and safety instructions via in-app notifications. According to the company, ‘captains' or drivers need to install the Aarogya Setu app before they go on-duty to start accepting orders and have been asked to wear a mask at all times as well as carry sanitizers, hair net in addition to the mandatory helmets.

Captains are also asked to maintain personal hygiene and sanitise their bikes at regular intervals, especially sanitise the pillion seat before on boarding customers. Meanwhile, after every ride, customers can give feedback about wearing a mask or captains not using sanitizer.