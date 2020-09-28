Realme 7 Pro is all set to go on sale today in India. The smartphone was launched in India earlier this month under Realme 7 series. The smartphone will be made available for sale today at 12 noon via Flipkart & Realme.com with a discount of Rs 1,000, 5 percent instant discount on ICICI Bank credit cards, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit cards, no-cost EMI & standard EMI options. Realme Narzo 20 First Online Sale Today in India at 12 Noon via Flipkart & Realme.com, Check Prices & Offers.

Realme 7 Pro flaunts a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED fullscreen FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels.

For optics, the handset comes equipped with a quad rear camera system comprising of a 64MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, a macro sensor, B&W portrait lens.

At the front, there is a 32MP snapper dor selfies & video calls. The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset. The handset comes in two variants - 6GB RAM + 128GB storage & 8GB RAM + 128GB storage.

The device comes packed with a massive 4,500mAh battery with 65W SuperDart charging technology.

The phone runs on Android 10 based Realme UI operating system & gets connectivity options such as 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/A-GPS/NavIC & a USB Type-C port. Realme 7 Pro costs Rs 19,999 for 6GB & 128GB variant whereas the 8GB & 128GB model will be sold at Rs 21,999.

