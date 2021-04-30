Realme 8 5G smartphone was recently made available for online sale via Flipkart and official Realme.com. The Chinese phone manufacturer revealed the prices of the handset last week. Once again, the smartphone will be made available for purchase via Flipkart. Interested buyers interested can purchase the 5G smartphone via Flipkart as well as Realme.com starting midnight. Realme 8 5G With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India at Rs 14,999; Check Price, Features & Specifications.

The phone comes in two variants - 4GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 128GB. The base variant 4GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage costs Rs 14,999. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant costs Rs 16,999. As part of the launch offer, Flipkart is offering 10 percent off on HDFC bank credit card, 10 percent off on Bank of Baroda credit card and 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card.

Realme 8 5G

The #realme8 5G is powered by a 5000mAh Massive Battery for a non-stop experience. It features Smart 5G Power Saving that helps in 30% lower power consumption compared to smartphones without Smart 5G feature. Sale at 12 PM, 28th Apr.#5GSpeedToInfinityhttps://t.co/LYJ5olumdp pic.twitter.com/jEL2pAPHf0 — realme (@realmeIndia) April 26, 2021

As far as specs are concerned, Realme 8 5G sports a 6.5-inch LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. It also gets a punch-hole display design housing a 16MP selfie camera. It comes powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G SoC, which is clubbed with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory.

Realme 8 5G

For photography, there is a triple rear camera module, including a 48MP primary sensor assisted by a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP monochrome lens. It runs on Android 11 OS with Realme UI 2.0 on top. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with an 18W fast charger.

