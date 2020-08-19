Realme C11 handset was launched in India last month & has been made available through flash sales. Today, the smartphone will go on sale once again. The sale will begin at 12 noon via Flipkart & Realme.com. The device will be offered with Rs 1,500 discount, 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit cards, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, no-cost EMI & standard EMI options. Realme C11 Smartphone With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC Launched in India at Rs 7,499.

In terms of specifications, the budget handset sports a 6.5-inch HD+ Mini-drop display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. Powered by MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, the smartphone comes mated with 2GB of RAM & 32GB of internal storage.

Realme C11 Launching Today in India (Photo Credits: Realme India)

For photography, the budget smartphone comes equipped with a dual-camera setup featuring a 13MP main camera & a 2MP portrait lens. Upfront, there is a 5MP AI snapper for selfies & video calls.

Before the launch of the latest additions to the #realme C series we've got another good news. The most stylish entry level smartphone, #realmeC11 is up for grabs. Get yours in the sale at 12 PM, 19th August on https://t.co/HrgDJTHBFX & @Flipkart. https://t.co/pC8uQdxRW4 pic.twitter.com/SEutSqEM4r — realme (@realmemobiles) August 17, 2020

The handset packs a massive 5,000mAh battery with 10W standard charger. Realme C11 comes in two shades - Rich Green & Rich Grey.

Realme C11 to Be Launched in India on July 14 (Photo Credits: Realme)

Additionally, the entry-level smartphone gets connectivity options such as 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, Micro-USB & a 3.5mm headphone jack. Coming to the pricing, Realme C11 is priced at Rs 7,499 for 2GB & 32GB configuration.

