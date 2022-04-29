Realme recently launched Realme Narzo 50A Prime in India with a starting price of Rs 11,499. The Chinese smartphone brand is now preparing to expand the lineup by adding a new smartphone - Realme Narzo 50 5G. According to a recent report from 91mobiles, the brand will announce the prices of the Narzo 50 5G in India next month. It is reportedly a 5G derivative of Realme Narzo 4G that was launched in February this year. Realme Narzo 50A Prime With 50MP Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India.

Realme could offer the Narzo 50 5G in three storage configurations - 4GB + 64GB, 4GB + 128GB & 6GB + 128GB. However, there's no official word from the brand regarding the launch of this handset. We expect more details to surface about the upcoming phone in the coming weeks. The handset could come in two colours - Black and Blue.

The Realme Narzo 50 5G is said to sport an FHD+ display. For photography, it is likely to pack a 50MP primary camera at the back. It is likely to get a massive 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support. It could run on Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 out of the box.

