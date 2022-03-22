Realme, the Chinese tech giant, will officially launch the GT Neo 3 phone today in China. The launch event will commence at 2 pm local time (11:30 am IST) and will be streamed via the company's China website and on Weibo. Ahead of the launch, Realme has teased several key specifications of the GT Neo 3 device. Realme GT Neo 3 Launch Confirmed for March 22, 2022.

Realme GT Neo 3 (Photo Credits: Realme)

Realme GT Neo3 is said to come with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,000Hz touch sampling rate and HDR10+ support. It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G processor. For photography, the handset will sport a triple rear camera setup and an LED flash. Upfront, there will be a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

Realme GT Neo 3 (Photo Credits: Realme)

In addition to this, Realme GT Neo 3 will get a 4D Game Vibration feature for gamers and a new Diamond Ice Core Cooling Plus technology. The smartphone will come with a 150W UltraDart fast charging support. The 150W UltraDart fast charging is claimed to charge 50 percent of the battery in just 5 minutes. The device is likely to run on Android 12 based Realme UI. Realme will announce the official pricing of the GT Neo 3 today during the launch event.

