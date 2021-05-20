Xiaomi-owned Redmi will launch its Redmi Note 10 5G smartphone in the Chinese market on May 26, 201. The company shared the official poster of the Redmi Note 10 5G on its official Weibo account revealing its launch date. As per the Weibo listing, Redmi Note 10 5G Series will be launched at 2 pm local time on May 26. Redmi Note 10 5G lineup could include Redmi Vanilla Note 10 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro+ 5G. The handset revealed via the Weibo poster seems to match with the image of the Redmi device that was spotted on the TENNA website with a model number M2103K19C. Redmi Note 10 Series Launched in India From Rs 11,999; First Online Sale on March 16, 2021.

Redmi Note 10 5G Series (Photo Credits: Weibo)

As per a report, the mobile with a model number M2103K19C will feature a 6.5-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display, a 48MP triple rear camera system, an 8MP front shooter, up to 8GB of RAM, a 4,900mAh battery with a 22.5W fast charging facility. It is expected to get a side-facing fingerprint scanner and could run on the Android 11 operating system.

These specifications match with the global model of the Redmi Note 10 5G which is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 Chipset. A recent report has claimed that the Redmi Note 10 5G will feature MediaTek's Dimensity 900 SoC which was announced last week. On the other hand, Redmi Note 10 Pro+ 5G could come with a Dimensity 1100 SoC.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2021 10:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).