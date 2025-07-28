Vivo will soon launch its upcoming V60 smartphone in India. The Vivo V60 is expected to launch in August and may include a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone may be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor. The camera setup of the Vivo V60 may feature a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 50MP periscope lens. It is likely to be equipped with a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launched in India Today With MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra SoC; Check Price, Specifications and Features Here.

Vivo V60 Will Soon Launch in India

Witness brilliance unfold in every curve, every corner and every move. Be ready to experience the all-new vivo V60 yourself. Launching soon!https://t.co/s1eim7hA7v#vivoV60 #ZEISSPortraitSoPro #CelebratingLifeMoments pic.twitter.com/YWVVoSIP2Q — vivo India (@Vivo_India) July 28, 2025

