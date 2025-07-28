Vivo T4R 5G is set to launch in India on July 31, 2025, with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor with up to 7,50,000 score on AnTuTu Benchmarks and an IP68+IP69 water and dust resistance rating. Vivo also confirmed that the device would offer a 4K recording option on the front and rear cameras. Vivo T4R 5G is confirmed to launch with a 50MP Sony 4K OIS camera, a 2MP Bokeh camera and a 32MP 4K selfie camera. Vivo T4R 5G will likely come with a 120Hz display and MIL-STD-810H certification. Vivo T4R 5G price may be around INR 20,000 or below. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launch in India on July 28, 2025; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Vivo T4R 5G Coming on July 31, 2025 With Dimensity 7400 SoC

View this post on Instagram A post shared by vivo India (@vivo_india)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)