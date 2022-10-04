Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi has officially launched the Pad tablet today in India. Redmi Pad is a midrange tablet and will be sold starting October 5, 200, via Mi.com, Flipkart, Mi Homes and retail partners. Buyers will get a 10 percent discount using Bank of Baroda cards. The company has also announced a 10 percent discount for Bank of Baroda customers via Mi.com between October 5 and October 9, 2022. Redmi A1 With MediaTek Helio A22 Processor Now Official in India.

Redmi Pad sports a 10.61-inch display with a resolution of 2000x1200 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. For optics, the device comes with an 8MP rear and an 8MP front camera. Redmi Note 10S Cosmic Purple Colour Variant Launched In India; Prices & Other Details Here.

GIVEAWAY ALERT🚨 Question 7: What is the aspect ratio on the #RedmiPad? a. 15:9 b. 9:16 c. 1:1 Tell us the correct answer in the comment section below. Stand a chance to WIN a #RedmiPad & some amazing goodies!💯 Use hashtags #TheRightChoice & #RedmiPad🤟 — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) October 4, 2022

The tablet packs an 8,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.3, and a USB Type-C port. Coming to the pricing, Redmi Pad is priced at Rs 14,999 for the 3GB + 64GB model, Rs 17,999 for the 4GB + 128GB variant and Rs 19,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 04, 2022 04:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).