Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi will officially launch the Note 11 Series in the Chinese market next week. On Wednesday, the company teased the handset on 'Weibo', revealing its launch date and time. Redmi Note 11 Series will consist of Note 11, Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ devices. Now, the company has teased the Redmi Watch 2 on the Chinese microblogging platform. The upcoming watch will be launched along with the Redmi Note 11 Series. The launch event will commence on October 28, 2021, at 7 pm local time (4:30 pm IST). Redmi Note 11 Series Launch Set for October 28, 2021; Teased on Weibo.

Redmi Watch 2 (Photo Credits: Weibo)

Redmi Watch 2 will be introduced as the successor to the Redmi Watch. As per the teaser, Redmi Watch 2 will get a square display and slightly curved edges with a button on the right side. The device is expected to come with SpO2 monitoring, heart rate sensor, sleep and sports modes tracking, including swimming, cycling, running and more. It will be made available in black, gold and blue shades.

Redmi Watch 2 (Photo Credits: Weibo)

Coming to the Redmi Note 11 Series, it will feature a 3.5mm audio jack, JBL speakers, a squared-boxy design and an AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. In addition to this, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ and Note 11 Pro colours and storage options have been leaked. Both smartphones will come with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The Note 11 Pro+ will be offered in three colours - Misty Forest, Quite Purple and Mysterious Black, whereas Redmi Note 11 Pro will be made available in Shallow Meng Xinghe, Quite Purple, Mysterious Black and Misty Forest shades.

