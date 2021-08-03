Redmi India has officially launched its RedmiBook Pro and e-Learning Edition laptops in the country. The Pro model has been introduced for professionals and users working from home whereas the e-Learning Edition is launched for students. Both laptop models will be made available for sale from August 6, 2021 at 12 noon via Flipkart, Mi.com and Mi Home stores. Customers purchasing the RedmiBook Pro will get up to Rs 3,500 instant discount whereas the e-Learning Edition buyers will get a Rs 2,500 discount via HDFC Bank cards or EMI transactions. RedmiBook To Be Launched Today in India, Watch LIVE Stream Here.

In terms of specifications, RedmiBook Pro features a 15.6-inch FHD+ display. Under the hood, it comes powered by an 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-11300H processor paired with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of NVMe SSD storage.

RedmiBook Pro (Photo Credits: Redmi India)

For attending video calls, the pro model gets a 720p webcam along with dual microphones. Moreover, it carries two 2W speakers with DTS Audio to offer a stereo sound experience. Xiaomi claims that the RedmiBook Pro boots in less than 12 seconds and has a reboot time of fewer than 25 seconds.

RedmiBook e-Learning Edition also sports a 15.6-inch FHD display and is powered by an Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of NVMe SSD. Like the pro model, e-Learning Edition also carries stereo speakers with DTS Audio support.

RedmiBook e-Learning Edition (Photo Credits: Redmi India)

In addition to this, it gets connectivity options such as Bluetooth, USB, HDMI ports and Wi-Fi. Both laptops are claimed to deliver up to 10 hours of battery life. Coming to the pricing, RedmiBook Pro is priced at Rs 49,999 for the sole 8GB + 512GB model. On the other hand, RedmiBook e-Learning Edition costs Rs 41,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant whereas the 8GB + 512GB model gets a price tag of Rs 44,999.

