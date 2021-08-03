Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi will officially launch its RedmiBook 15 laptop today in the Indian market. The company has been teasing the device on its official Twitter account and YouTube channel for the past couple of days. The launch event will commence at 12 noon and will be streamed via Redmi India's official YouTube and other social media channels. Users can also watch the live telecast of the event by clicking on the below-embedded video. RedmiBook 15 Price & Specifications Emerge Online Ahead of Its India Launch: Report.

Last week, a tipster 'Yogesh Brar' had revealed the price and specifications of Redmi's upcoming laptop. He also shared that the laptop will be called RedmiBook 15.

RedmiBook (Photo Credits: Xiaomi India)

Join us to #SuperStartLife @12 noon on 03.08.2021 To get exclusive updates about Redmi, click the link to join our telegram channel: https://t.co/2KP5al7bnC https://t.co/pahA22X18S — Redmi India - #RedmiBook Super Start Life (@RedmiIndia) August 2, 2021

The laptop will sport a 15.6-inch display with an FHD+ resolution and a thin-bezel design. RedmiBook 15 will come with two processor options - Intel 11th Gen Core i3 and Core i5 paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of PCIe SSD.

RedmiBook (Photo Credits: RedmiBook)

The upcoming laptop will sport two 2W stereo speakers to offer a stereo surround experience. The tipster had also revealed that RedmiBook 15 will ship with 65W charging technology and its battery will last up to 10 hours. Moreover, the device will also get an HD webcam and run on Windows 10 operating system. Connectivity options might include Bluetooth v5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, a USB Type-C, USB Type-A, USB 2.0, HDMI ports and an audio jack. Coming to the pricing, RedmiBook 15 is likely to be priced under Rs 50,000 and will compete with the upcoming Realme Book.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 03, 2021 11:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).