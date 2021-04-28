Samsung, the South Korean smartphone maker, will officially launch its Galaxy M42 5G smartphone today in India. The company has been teasing the device on its social media channels revealing several key specifications. The handset has also been listed on the Amazon India website. This hints that the phone will be made available for sale in the country via Amazon India. As per a report, the Galaxy M42 5G handset will be a rebranded version of the Galaxy A42 5G. The device was spotted on the Google Play Console listing yesterday. The virtual launch event will commence at 12 noon via Samsung India's official YouTube and other social media channels. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Smartphone To Be Launched in India Tomorrow; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is likely to sport a 6.6-inch HD+ super AMOLED Infinity-U display. The phone could be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G SoC coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

Here’s the #FastestMonster, the #SamsungM42 5G for all you Monsters out there. With its powerful Snapdragon 750G 5G processor for 5G speeds, Knox Security and so much more, the #GalaxyM42 5G is all you need to level up your smartphone experience. pic.twitter.com/cpRYOCuxUC — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) April 26, 2021

For photography, the handset will come equipped with a quad rear camera setup with a 48MP main shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP depth sensor and a 5MP macro snapper. At the front, there could be a 20MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

The device is expected to be fuelled by a 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. The handset might run on an Android 11 based OneUI 3.1 operating system. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and USB Type-C port, 4G LTE and 5G. Coming to the pricing, Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is likely to be priced between Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000.

