Samsung Mobile India is all set to launch another smartphone under its popular M series. The upcoming 5G smartphone will be called Galaxy M42, which reportedly could be a rebranded version of the Galaxy A42 5G, which was introduced last year in October. The phone has been teased online ahead of its launch through a dedicated page on Amazon India. Samsung Galaxy F52 5G Images & Specifications Leaked Online: Report.

Moreover, the handset has been spotted on Google Console revealing key specifications ahead of its official launch. It is expected to come equipped with 6GB of RAM, Android 11 OS, and more. The phone maker has confirmed that it will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC. Additionally, it will also get Knox Security and Samsung Pay.

Here’s the #FastestMonster, the #SamsungM42 5G for all you Monsters out there. With its powerful Snapdragon 750G 5G processor for 5G speeds, Knox Security and so much more, the #GalaxyM42 5G is all you need to level up your smartphone experience. pic.twitter.com/cpRYOCuxUC — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) April 26, 2021

If the market reports are to be believed, the Galaxy M42 5G will get a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display, 48MP rear camera, 5,000mAh battery and more. The handset is likely to be priced somewhere in the range of Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000.

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Phone Launching Tomorrow (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

The Samsung Galaxy A42 5G comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with HD+ resolution supporting an on-screen fingerprint sensor. Other highlights of the phone are a 48MP quad rear camera, 20MP selfie camera, Snapdragon 750G SoC, up to 8GB of RAM, 128GB built-in storage, 5000mAh battery with 15W charging, and more.

