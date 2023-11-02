Bengaluru, November 2: As generative AI begins to disrupt businesses of all sizes globally and in India, Cloud solutions major SAP on Thursday launched new AI capabilities and advancements for developers to build generative AI-based apps and solutions. Sindhu Gangadharan, SVP and MD of SAP Labs India, and Head of SAP User Enablement, said as we are entering the age of AI, we have a huge opportunity in progressing all of us as a human race.

“As developers, it's really up to each one of us how we harness the potential of AI for the greater benefit and lead the way forward in building responsible, reliable and relevant solutions for businesses,” Gangadharan told a packed house here during the ‘SAP TechEd’ event. “AI represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for humanity. This is truly the beginning of a new technology era, which is powered by business technology,” she added. Global AI Safety Summit 2023: India Is Looking at Innovations in Artificial Intelligence With Openness, Safety, Trust and Accountability, Says MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

The company is launching SAP Build Code solutions, which streamline cooperation with business experts who use the low-code SAP solutions launched at the SAP TechEd event in 2022. Uniquely built for SAP applications and the SAP ecosystem, SAP Build Code solutions offer AI-powered productivity tools for developers and are optimised for Java and JavaScript development.

Juergen Mueller, Chief Technology Officer and member of the Executive Board of SAP SE, said the innovations being launched, “from AI-infused pro-code tools to a one-stop shop to create generative AI extensions and applications on SAP Business Technology Platform, support the developers at the heart of the AI revolution and providing them with resources they need to transform the way businesses run”.

SAP Build Code also draws on the power of SAP’s new generative AI copilot Joule – the copilot that truly understands business – to further boost productivity, embedding code generation capabilities for data model, application logic and test script creation, said the company. “AI Foundation on SAP BTP, a new one-stop-shop for developers to create AI- and generative AI-powered extensions and applications on SAP BTP, will further help increase developers’ impact and efficiency,” it added. Google New Feature Update: Tech Giant Announces New 'Shopping' and 'Product Studio' Features To Help Small Merchants Attract New Customers.

As part of a commitment to upskill 2 million professionals by 2025 and complement free AI learning content already available, SAP launched a new role-based certification and free learning resources for back-end developers using the ABAP Cloud development model. The two new learning resources covering ABAP development tools on SAP BTP and SAP S/4HANA are available on the SAP Learning site.