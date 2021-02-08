Washington, February 8: In his new book called, Extraterrestrial: The First Sign of Intelligent Life Beyond Earth astronomer and professor Avi Loeb has argues the the aliens did paid a visit to us back in 2017, which however the scientists ignored. As per his claims, an unusual interstellar object caught speeding through our solar system was which was dismissed as an asteroid could have actually been a alien vessel.

The celestial object that was spotted five years ago, named as Oumuamua, Loeb maintains was not an ordinary rock or asteroid but an alien sail. The object was reportedly moving so fast that it could have come from another star only - the first recorded interstellar interloper. Unlike other comets, the celestial body did not expelled any gas or debris. Aliens at Proxima Centauri? Researchers Claim to Have Receive Radio Waves from the Star.

Oumuamua also tumbled in a strange way, according to Loeb. Since the object was 'unusually luminous' and kept on fluctuating from bright to dim and vice- versa, the astronomer believes that it was made of a bright metal. The object was never captured by camera as by the time the researchers learnt about its presence in the solar system, it was on its way out recalls Loeb.

Moreover, the celestial object was at rest before encountering the sun, which is a rare phenomenon. 'Perhaps 'Oumuamua was like a buoy resting in the expanse of the universe,' Loeb mentions in his book, Extraterrestrial: The First Sign of Intelligent Life Beyond Earth. He also pointed out the the passage of its motion was odd.

"These ideas that came to explain specific properties of 'Oumuamua'always involve something that we have never seen before," said Loeb. Adding that to explain the unusual occurrences his co-workers came up with various novel stories. What is 'Galactic Federation'? Know Secrets of Alien Existence on Earth As Revealed by Former Israel Space Chief.

"Thinking that we are unique and special and privileged is arrogant. The correct approach is to be modest and say: 'We're nothing special, there are lots of other cultures out there, and we just need to find them, " said Avi Loeb.

The mysteries surrounding the space, cosmos and aliens keep puzzling the humans for centuries. Despite manifold advancement in science, technology and reach to the outer space, many questions remain unanswered. The available data and research fail to provide any concrete reasoning to various aspects related to extraterritorial objects and beings.

