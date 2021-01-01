New Delhi, January 1: Scientists and researchers have been trying to explore the outer space and looking for signs of life in other planets. However, the efforts have not materialised as yet. Though most of the people, do not believe in aliens but certain mysterious happenings remain unanswered. Adding to that list is a beam of radio waves, that apparently came from the star Proxima Centauri. From Flying Saucer 'UFOs', Life on Venus to Galactic Federation and 'Alien' Monoliths, Year 2020 Sparked Some Crazy 'Out of This World' Happenings and Theories.

The radio signal was first detected in spring 2019, as per reports in The Gurdian. It was a narrow-band signal with a frequency of 982.02 MHz as recorded at the Parkes Observatory in Australia. The radio waves has apparently received from the Proxima Centauri. What is 'Galactic Federation'? Know Secrets of Alien Existence on Earth As Revealed by Former Israel Space Chief.

Breakthrough Listen, a $100 Million -worth initiative funded by Russian Billionaire, Yuri Milner is working towards finding the alien radio waves, “It’s some sort of technological signal. The question is whether it’s Earth technology or technology from somewhere out yonder,” Sofia Sheikh, a graduate student at Pennsylvania State University and a member of the Breakthrough Listen initiative, told The New York Times.

“The signal appears to only show up in our data when we’re looking in the direction of Proxima Centauri, which is exciting,” added Sheikh. “That’s a threshold that’s never been passed by any signal that we’ve seen previously, but there are a lot of caveats,"she said.

Proxima Centauri is the closest known star to the sun, only 4.24 light-years from Earth. It is a part of a triple-star system known as Alpha Centauri. Proxima has at least two planets, one of which is a rocky world only slightly more massive than Earth that occupies the star’s so-called habitable zone, where temperatures should be conducive to water, the stuff of life, on its surface.

