We have been reading and seeing the effects of plastic pollution everywhere. But now comes the most grave news of microplastic entering bodies of an unborn child! For the first time, scientists have found microplastics in placentas, which could affect the fetal development further. As per a latest Italian study published in journal Environment International, microplastics were found in four out of six women's placentas. The exact health effects of plastic in human bodies is not known but scientists call it like having a 'cyborg baby'. What does it mean? Let us know more details about this study. Are You Pooping Plastic? Research Finds Nine Types of Microplastic in Human Faeces.

Tiniest fragments of plastic are known as microplastics and they have been discovered all over the planet from highest point to the deepest trench! Microplastics have been found in snow and stream water of Mt Everest as well. In the recent study, a small amount of microplastic was sampled but comparatively the amount of microplastic was much more. In 4% of each individual placenta, over a dozen plastic particles were found! Plastic Pollution Reaches Deepest Place on Earth! American Explorer Finds Plastic Litter on His Record-Breaking Dive to Mariana Trench (Watch Video).

A placenta plays an important role in development of a fetus, it provides oxygen and nutrition. Presence of microplastics can have dangerous outcomes warn the researchers. It could hamper the growth of the fetus. The baby would not be just of human cells but also inorganic plastic. The mothers were indeed shocked to learn this. Antonio Ragusa, director of obstetrics and gynaecology at the San Giovanni Calibita who led this study said, "It is like having a cyborg baby: no longer composed only of human cells, but a mixture of biological and inorganic entities." It is not clear how these microplastics have entered the women's bodies so deep, either through the respiratory system or the gastrointestinal system. Microplastics have been found in bottled water as well.

What is Cyborg Baby?

The word cyborg or "cybernetic organism", is a being with both organic and biomechatronic body parts. A person could be considered a cyborg when there are external implants in them such as artificial heart valves, cochlear implants or insulin pumps. So a cyborg baby is one which does not include just human cells, but inorganic entity, like in this case microplastics! Cyborg Pig! Elon Musk's Neuralink Unveils Chip-Like Device in Pig's Brain, Watch Demo Video That Records Signals Connected to Her Snout.

Microplastics have had an adverse effect on marine life since a lot of plastic gets dumped in the oceans. Coastal areas are most affected with the microplastic pollution. With plastic entering our bodies, it could have severe effect on our health. There are speculated dangers of the babies that will be born with the microplastic elements. We need to rethink every time we use plastic and come with more alternative ways of tackling the crisis.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 23, 2020 03:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).