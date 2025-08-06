Calvin Harris recently shared the news of the birth of his first child with wife, Vick Hope. While fans were initially congratulating the Scottish DJ and record producer, a closer look at the birth announcement carousel left the internet completely shocked. Speaking about embracing every aspect of the birth of their baby boy, Calvin showed the pictures of their at-home birth set up, a close up picture of Vick’s placenta and umbilical cord arranged in the shape of a heart and finally pictures of the placenta being dehydrated and turned into pills.

Here’s How Calvin Harris Announced the Birth of His Child

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Calvin Harris (@calvinharris)

Several users on X (formerly Twitter) urged people to simply not check Calvin Harris’ instagram, leading to people’s increased curiosity around his post and thereby peaking the internet’s interest on the post and what it had in store. However, people were not ready for what the seemingly simple looking carousel revealed. While consuming the placenta, post birth, has been a practice that many follow and is believed to help reduce the chances of PPD (postpartum depression), there are no scientific studies that back these claims. The fact that Calvin showed the dehydration and placenta pill making process, as well as the umbilical cord, in the now age-restricated Instagram post, left the internet divided in their reactions. Mother Who Drank Her Own Placenta Blended In a Smoothie Now Sources Them From Other Women And Turns Them into Capsules. 

Some People Called the Post Absolutely Normal

Others Were Joining in the Absolute Shock of What They Saw

Some People Had a More Balanced Take on the Whole Ordeal

There Is Always an Accurate Spongebob Reaction

The Things We Do For the Gram Really Need to be Studied

Most People Just Wished the Warnings Were More Clearer

Home births and being more open about the whole process of pregnancy and birthing and the real threats and challenges it poses is a crucial step in raising more awareness about women’s health issues. However, more than the home birth, which has become increasingly more popular amongst people who have an adversity to hospitals, it is the process of turning the placenta into pills and shaping it aesthetically for an instagram post that has most people weirded out. However, most people who have gone through the process of birthing seem to be much more empathetic towards the post. What was your reaction to seeing Calvin’s post?

