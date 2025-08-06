Calvin Harris recently shared the news of the birth of his first child with wife, Vick Hope. While fans were initially congratulating the Scottish DJ and record producer, a closer look at the birth announcement carousel left the internet completely shocked. Speaking about embracing every aspect of the birth of their baby boy, Calvin showed the pictures of their at-home birth set up, a close up picture of Vick’s placenta and umbilical cord arranged in the shape of a heart and finally pictures of the placenta being dehydrated and turned into pills.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calvin Harris (@calvinharris)

Several users on X (formerly Twitter) urged people to simply not check Calvin Harris’ instagram, leading to people’s increased curiosity around his post and thereby peaking the internet’s interest on the post and what it had in store. However, people were not ready for what the seemingly simple looking carousel revealed. While consuming the placenta, post birth, has been a practice that many follow and is believed to help reduce the chances of PPD (postpartum depression), there are no scientific studies that back these claims. The fact that Calvin showed the dehydration and placenta pill making process, as well as the umbilical cord, in the now age-restricated Instagram post, left the internet divided in their reactions. Mother Who Drank Her Own Placenta Blended In a Smoothie Now Sources Them From Other Women And Turns Them into Capsules.

Some People Called the Post Absolutely Normal

I thought it was something disgustingly gross since it’s Calvin but it was just the birth of a baby and a placenta. You guys can’t be serious. Y’all are crying over a placenta and dehydrating it to put them into capsules???? I’m over yall. https://t.co/HvV40JAVNO pic.twitter.com/nzDVgICd2u — ella (*ᴗ͈ˬᴗ͈)ꕤ*.ﾟ (@stunningselmg) August 6, 2025

Others Were Joining in the Absolute Shock of What They Saw

after the fifth tweet about this i went, checked it, regretted it https://t.co/r0fIJabamf — ★ lena ⁸¹ ⭐️ (@lenaspiastri) August 5, 2025

Some People Had a More Balanced Take on the Whole Ordeal

I mean shit. Let the man eat the placenta in peace. He didn’t have to share that he was doing it… or even post a pic of his wife’s placenta but yknow… he’s living better than I am fs. A warning on the pic would have been cool tho lmao https://t.co/uQfZvsKqr9 — Mischief Juno (@juno_plays) August 5, 2025

There Is Always an Accurate Spongebob Reaction

Oh it’s just some cute pictures of his newbo- https://t.co/NCVjTDXYUx pic.twitter.com/YgoErM98GO — Alex 💀 (@alexdelgado6) August 5, 2025

The Things We Do For the Gram Really Need to be Studied

of course 2025 would be the year you see someone's umbilical cord shaped into a heart for an instagram photo https://t.co/6eYYOBwtUe — jessi (Literally Just Jessi) (@abandonedjessi) August 5, 2025

Most People Just Wished the Warnings Were More Clearer

instead of saying “don’t check calvin harris’ new post on instagram” y’all should’ve said “calvin harris posted his baby’s placenta on instagram” and i wouldn’t be curious pic.twitter.com/l4PO5N3vYd — ana🦦 (@f1hrry) August 5, 2025

Home births and being more open about the whole process of pregnancy and birthing and the real threats and challenges it poses is a crucial step in raising more awareness about women’s health issues. However, more than the home birth, which has become increasingly more popular amongst people who have an adversity to hospitals, it is the process of turning the placenta into pills and shaping it aesthetically for an instagram post that has most people weirded out. However, most people who have gone through the process of birthing seem to be much more empathetic towards the post. What was your reaction to seeing Calvin’s post?

