The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), on Thursday, February 22, shared an update about the INSAT-3DS satellite mission. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, ISRO said that all four planned Liquid Apogee Motor (LAM) firings are completed. "The spacecraft is now in the geosynchronous orbit. It is expected to reach the In Orbit Testing (IOT) location by February 28, 2024," its tweet read. It must be noted that ISRO successfully launched the INSAT-3DS satellite on board the GSLV F14 launch vehicle on February 17. ISRO Again Skips ‘Unlucky’ 13 While Numbering Its GSLV Rocket.

ISRO Shares Update on INSAT-3DS

🛰️INSAT-3DS update: All four planned Liquid Apogee Motor (LAM) firings are completed. The spacecraft is now in the geosynchronous orbit. It is expected to reach the In Orbit Testing (IOT) location by February 28, 2024. pic.twitter.com/0x84L8iIPn — ISRO (@isro) February 22, 2024

