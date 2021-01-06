We are barely a week into the New Year 2021 and there's a news about asteroids again. Not one, but a total of 6 asteroids including two huge ones, as big as the Eiffel Tower are to zoom past the Earth today. And if you are already worrying about a doomsday approaching then don't because there is no harm from any of these space rocks. Read on to know all details about these 6 asteroids and what will be the impact. And although Nostradamus may have predicted an asteroid hit in the near future, it is not happening this year.

One of the asteroids is 2021 AC which must have already gone past the planet. It had a diameter of 73.5 meters that whizzed at 50,652 kmph. The second one is 2016 CO247 with a diameter of 340 metres, an average height of Eiffel Tower. It went past after 2021 AC. It was 7.4 million kms away from our planet. Massive Asteroid Apophis to Cause Doomsday by 2068? ‘God of Chaos’ Gains Speed As It Travels Towards Earth!

The smallest of the six asteroids, 2021 AJ will go past the planet this evening at 5 PM. It is not more than 20 metres in diameter. In another two hours time, the 32-metre 2018 KP1 will also follow which can be 41 metres in diameter. It will be 3.1 million kms away from the Earth. 2021 AU is another asteroid about 1.42 million kms away from the Earth. It is 60 metres in diameter.

The last asteroid to approach the Earth is 2008 AF4, which is the biggest of the lot. In IST, it will go past Earth around 2:30 AM January 7. It is about 500 meters and if it were to impact on the planet, it would be alike to a nuclear explosion. But there is no need to worry as it passes from 15 million kms away from planet Earth. NASA also said that in the first days of January, three additional, small Near-Earth Objects (NEOs) will fly past the Earth.

So all of this may seem a lot right now, but don't worry as there is no doomsday coming today. We are safe and all of these asteroids will pass from a safe distance from the planet.

