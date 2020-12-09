Year of 2020 is wrapping up and its been a one that we can hardly forget. As we inch towards a new year, it is obvious that people want to know what 2021 loos like. So there is a growing search for 2021 predictions. And a lookback into the past, to what has been predicted for the future years to come. Nostradamus' name has to be on the list when we look at prophecies. The French astrologer's famous book Les Prophéties, a collection of 942 poetic verses is "allegedly" predictive of future events. So people are looking back at it to see what 2021 holds for us. Earlier, it was said that Nostradamus had also predicted coronavirus, but it turned out be a false image.

To those who do not know about this great theorist, Nostradamus was a French astrologer, physician and reputed seer. He wrote an almanac for 1550 and after it turned out successful, he continued writing them for future years. He began working as an astrologer for various wealthy patrons. His best known book is Les Prophéties, a collection of 942 poetic quatrains published in 1555. His lines have been analysed time and again to understand meaning of what the future holds for us. In the most recent example, some cited the to predict Donald Trump's victory in the US Elections, but obviously, that did not work. Based on this book, we look at some of the prophecies for 2021.

Nostradamus 2021 Predictions and Prophecies

Robots will rule the world: While some point out to the dangers of AI and relying too much on technology, the French astrologer believed that one day robots will take over all of humanity.

He predicts a war between two allied countries. This war will lead into one of the most powerful war countries have seen before. Here are the verses: "In the city of God there will be a great thunder Two brothers torn apart by Chaos while the fortress endures The great leader will succumb The third big war will begin when the big city is burning".

He mentions of an economic collapse. Given that the world is already battling a economic depression post the pandemic, this seems possible. He says there will be bankruptcy, markets going down, stagnancy in economic development.

Famines and earthquakes: He called these crisis as the sign of the end of the world. A big seismic activity is said to jolt California or the New World/Western Lands. Something similar was predicted by Baba Vanga, the blind mystic from Bulgaria.

Another shocking prediction is people turning to cyborgs with chips in their brain! American soldiers will have a chip in their brain to develop digital intelligence to progress beyond biological one. The lines read, "The newly made one will lead the army, Almost cut off up to near the bank: Help from the Milanais elite straining, The Duke deprived of his eyes in Milan in an iron cage." This year, Elon Musk tried something similar on a pig with his Neuralink.

There is also a mention of an object coming immensely close to the Earth. "In the sky, one sees fire and a long trail of sparks". The reference could be a comet or an asteroid that will hit the earth. It will result in earthquakes or similar natural disasters. Meanwhile, there is already a speculation about God of Chaos massive asteroid that will cause end of the world.

Solar Eruptions and Water Level Rise: With climate change pacing up globally, this seems to be true. Nostradamus' lines read, "We shall see the water rising and the earth falling under it”. This points to a sea level rising. 2021 is also said to experience some solar activity, like solar storms or explosions.

So from this list, 2021 or the next few years do not seem to be as bright as we hope they would be. But then again, these are just prophecies looked at as predictions and we can never for sure rely on them as exactly what happens.

