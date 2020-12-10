A celestial event of solar eclipse will take place on December 14, 2020. The last eclipse of this year, it will be a total solar eclipse. While everyone around the world anticipates these celestial events, in India there is a belief about sutak, or an inauspicious time preceding the Surya Grahan or solar eclipse. So people search for Surya Grahan sutak time, everytime there is an update about such celestial activity. Ahead of Surya Grahan of December 14, we give you the details of sutak timings in India and whether it will be applicable for the upcoming eclipse or not. December 2020 Celestial Events’ List: Full Moon, Geminid & Ursid Meteor Shower, Solar Eclipse, ‘Kissing Planets’ & More, Here’s Your Stargazing Guide for the Month.

Total Solar Eclipse Timings in India

The total solar eclipse will take place from 7:03 PM on December 14 and end post midnight, at 12:23 AM December 15. So this solar eclipse will not be visible in India. But one can watch the live streaming online.

Solar Eclipse Sutak Timings in India

A sutak is when the solar eclipse is seen directly by the people. Since, this total solar eclipse will not be seen in India, there won't be a sutak applicable here. If you still religiously follow the related traditions, then sutak begins 12 hours prior to the actual phase of the eclipse. The last time we experienced a solar eclipse in India was on June 21, 2020.

During a sutak period, there are certain dos and don'ts to be followed, like the temples are closed, pregnant women are advised to not step out, staying away from cooking and so on. However, there is no compulsion to follow these during the upcoming eclipse.

