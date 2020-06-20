By now, you must have read of know that June 21 is an annular solar eclipse of the year of 2020. Now eclipses are common since the earth is always rotating and revolving around the sun. During a solar eclipse or Surya Grahan, a part of the sun's surface is shadowed by the moon and thus appears dark to observers on the earth. But this annular eclipse of 2020 is a rare one because it occurs with the summer solstice, the longest day for the northern hemisphere. So, if you have the chance, you shouldn't be missing it. In this article, we tell you why it is a rare occurrence. Annular Solar Eclipse 2020 Free Live Streaming Online & Surya Grahan Timings in IST: Where and How to Watch the ‘Ring of Fire’ on June 21 As per India Time.

An annular solar eclipse occurs when the Sun, moon and earth line up in a manner that the moon blocks the sun's light from reaching the earth. At this point, the moon is also at the farthest point from the earth, so although it does not completely block the sun's surface, it forms an illuminated ring around, hence called as 'The Ring of Fire.' The summer solstice is when the sun is on the Tropic of Cancer, it takes the farthest route. So for the part where it is exposed, that is the northern hemisphere will have maximum daylight. The exact alignment in the sky does not take regularly. So the last time such an eclipse occurred with a solstice was in the year 2001 and before that in the year 1982. The next time such an eclipse occurs with a solstice of June 21 will be in the year 2039, which is 19 years from now. Summer Solstice 2020: All You Need To Know About The Longest Day of The Year in Northern Hemisphere.

Next Solar Eclipse of 2020

This annular solar eclipse also happens to be the only one that will be visible from India in the year 2020. The next solar eclipse will be a total solar eclipse that will take place on December 14, but it will be visible in some regions in southern South America, south-west Africa, and Antarctica. So it won't be visible in India. So do not miss out on watching the annular eclipse tomorrow, but of course, with all the necessary and safety precautions.

