Watch the rare astronomical phenomenon occurring when the Venus and Mars align with Moon forming a 'Triple Conjunction' in the Monday night skies. The conjunction can be viewed in the evening sky on July 11, July 12 and July 13. Following which, Mars and Venus will start to move farther apart from each other.

On 12th of July 2021, the young moon will get within the 4 degrees of the two planets while on July 13 Venus and Mars will be just 0.5 degrees away from each other.

Watch live streaming of Venus and Mars in rare conjunction from skies in Tehran

This rare celestial event will be also visible to the naked eyes. In clear skies, the planetary conjunction will be a treat to watch but due to monsoon in India and cloudy weather in some parts of the world, the space enthusiasts will have to watch the planetary conjecture online.

