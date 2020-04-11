Zonkey Is Here! Zebra Mates With Donkey and Gives Birth to ‘Highly Unusual’ Animal Hybrid in Kenya’s Sheldrick Wildlife Trust (View Pics)

Zonkey With Mother Zebra (Photo Credits: Sheldrick Wildlife Trust/ Facebook)

It happens rare to the rarest, according to animal experts. A Kenya-based organisation called the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, was surprised to see the arrival of a ‘zonkey.’ To those who are unaware of the term, it is a highly unusual hybrid between a zebra and a donkey. The park rejoices, welcoming the new member in their organisation. In case you are wondering how did that happen, we will explain to you in more detail. The Trust took to its Facebook page announcing the story of the ‘wayward’ zebra and how she mate with a donkey, gave birth to the little zonkey. They also uploaded photos of the mother and the animal with striped legs running on the field that has since gone viral on social media. Giant Pandas Ying Ying and Le Le Mate at Ocean Park in Hong Kong for the First Time, View Pic and Video As They Share an Intimate Moment!

“Last year, our SWT/KWS Tsavo Vet Unit moved a wayward female zebra from community land back to a protected area. It was an uneventful translocation, and the zebra has been loving life since,” the wildlife trust explained on their Facebook post. During her time living within the community last year, she had become acquainted with a donkey. “Earlier this year, our fence maintenance team caught a glimpse of the zebra with a tiny foal by her side. It wasn’t until several weeks later that we finally got a proper sighting of the pair — and that was when her birth announcement revealed a whole new, surprising twist,” the wildlife trust wrote in their blog.

“While zebra foals are born with white and brown stripes that eventually turn black, this little one’s body was suspiciously light on stripes and overwhelmingly tawny in color. At first, we thought that it had just been wallowing in the mud bath, but then the truth dawned on us: Our wayward zebra had given birth to a zonkey,” explained the trust how they came to know about the unusual birth.

View Pics:

It is an unusual sight! The organisation has noted zonkeys are mules, which means that it will be unable to successfully breed once it reaches maturity. But as of now, both the mother and her offspring are ‘thriving,’ as per the organisation. We wish the pair remains healthy and the little one learns many more adventures with his stripped legs.