New Delhi, March 18: Sony is expected to launch its upcoming Sony PS5 Pro gaming console soon. Sony's next-generation gaming console, the Sony PS5 Pro, is anticipated to improve the game playing experience for its users. The Sony PS5 Pro will likely to come with a significant upgrade over its predecessor, the PlayStation 5.

As per a report of India Today, the Sony PS5 Pro might be launched later this year with a speed upgrade. The PS5 Pro is rumoured to be faster than the PS5 model. The expected launch date for the Sony PS5 Pro is expected to be around November or December 2024. Qualcomm Unveils Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Chip With 'Generative AI Features' for Flagship Android Smartphones.

Sony PS5 Pro Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Sony PS5 Pro will feature a GPU that might be three times more powerful than the current PS5 models. It is expected to have 67 teraflops of 16-bit floating-point processing power, roughly proportional to 33.5 teraflops of single-precision computing power. The rendering performance of the Sony PS5 Pro could increase by a 45% over the base PS5. The PS5 Pro gaming console may offer up to three times the ray tracing performance of its predecessor and in some cases, even quadruple capability as per a report of Abp Live. Ray tracing is a technology used in simulating realistic lighting effects, which could also be improved upon. Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Motorola Teases ‘World’s First AI-Powered Camera’ Smartphone, Anticipated To Launch Soon in India; Check Features.

Another feature might be the introduction of PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR), Sony's upscaling technology that will work similarly like NVIDIA's DLSS and AMD's FSR. PSSR is expected to use machine learning to enhance image quality, which is expected to support 8K resolution and improve ray-tracing performance. The CPU is said to be similar to the base PS5 but with a High CPU Frequency Mode that is anticipated to provide a 10% performance boost. However, additional features rumoured to be part of the Sony PS5 Pro include an increased system memory bandwidth at 576 GB/s, detachable disc drive and improved audio hardware for enhanced effects processing.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2024 05:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).