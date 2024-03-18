Motorola Edge 50 Pro is the upcoming smartphone expected to launch soon in India. It is expected to boast impressive flagship features, as well as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 flagship SoC. Motorola has shared an image and claimed that the upcoming Edge 50 Pro will have "World's 1st AI-Powered Camera". The company said it will be launched with AI-enhanced image Processing capability and 50X Hybrid Zoom capability with a 10MP telephoto lens. Further, the company added that it will be launched with Adaptive Stabilisation with Auto Focus Tracking and offer shake-free outputs. The company has only shared these details on its social media handles, claiming its upcoming device to have "World's 1st AI-Powered Camera". The Motorola Edge 50 Pro launch date is yet to be confirmed. Motorola Edge 50 Pro To Launch Soon in India; Check Expected Launch Date, Specifications and Features.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro To Launch Soon With AI-Powered Camera:

