New Delhi, November 11: Music streaming platform Spotify and Google have started testing 'User Choice Billing' (UCB) pilot programme to offer alternative in-app purchase experience on Android devices.

The pilot programme allows users to subscribe and make purchases using the payment option of their choice, Spotify said in a blog post. The test implementation of the new user billing initiative has started rolling out in select markets around the world. Spotify Introduces New Apple Watch App With Larger Controls And Swipe Gestures to Enhance User Experience.

All the Android users will soon have the choice, how they want to pay for their Spotify subscription in the best suitable way. "In the coming weeks, we'll expand our test to even more markets," Spotify said.

"We believe that fair and open platforms enable better, frictionless consumer experiences that also empower developers to imagine, innovate, and thrive." NewJeans’ Hype Boy Reaches 100 Million Streams on Spotify.

In March this year, Google had announced the pilot programme to test third-party billing systems in Android and across its wider ecosystem. The tech giant said it would partner with developers to explore different implementations of user-choice billing, starting with Spotify.

"As one of the world's largest subscription developers with a global footprint and integrations across a wide range of device form factors, they were a natural first partner."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 11, 2022 02:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).