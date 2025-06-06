New Delhi, June 6: Elon Musk's Starlink has received a GMPCS license from the Indian government to operate and provide its satellite internet services in India. The Department of Telecommunication (DoT) granted this satcom license to a SpaceX-owned company after it fulfilled all its security compliance requirements as per the letter of intent (LoI).

Elon Musk's Starlink became the third company after Eutelsat's OneWeb and Reliance Jio to offer its services in the country after securing the Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) license from DoT. Within next two week, Starlink will likely get a trial spectrum. Now, SpaceX is required to obtain approval from the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (In-SPACe), and need to complete some more steps before the commercial launch. Starlink Satellite Internet Services Coming to India Soon, Elon Musk's Company Gets Licence for Satcom Services From DoT.

Starlink Launch Date in India

Elon Musk's Starlink is available in more than 125 countries and is expected to launch in India this year; however, many other steps remain for the company to commercially launch its satellite internet services in the country. This year, ahead of getting formal approval, the SpaceX-owned company started accepting pre-orders, which forced the government of India to direct it to refund the customers.

In March 2025, Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, India's top telecommunication companies, joined hands with Starlink for satellite-based broadband internet services. However, according to a report by Moneycontrol, it will likely take Elon Musk's Starlink company around nine months before commercially making its satellite internet services available in India. Therefore, the comemrcial launch will likely take place no earlier than 2026.

Starlink Price in India, Benefits and More

Considering the prices, SpaceX's Starlink may be more expensive than the other existing internet service providers in India. The Starlink monthly subscription in India was expected to cost between INR 3,000 and INR 7,000 based on the location and selected plan. However, TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) proposed INR 500 for urban areas. According to reports, Elon Musk's company could provide unlimited data plans under INR 840 (USD 10). Additionally, a 4% fee on adjusted gross revenue, INR 3,500 per MHZ for spectrum allocation, and an 8% license fee would be required.

In the United States, Starlink costs USD 349 (around INR 30,000), and a Mini hardware kit costs USD 599 (around 51,000). Normally, the customers must buy a Starlink Kit, which includes a Wi-Fi router and a satellite dish.

In India, rivals like Jio offer 30 mbps at INR 399 per month with INR 1,000 installation charges. Typically, the basic broadband plans range between INR 400 and INR 600. Elon Musk's Starlink has yet to officially announce its satellite internet plan pricing for the Indian market; however, it is expected to be 10 times more expensive, as per reports. Elon Musk Warns Trump’s Aggressive New Trade Tariffs Could Trigger Recession in 2nd Half of 2025 Amid Escalating Public Feud With US President.

Starlink Satellite Internet Service Benefits for Indians

Starlink offers high-speed internet services via the LEO satellite constellation, making it more accessible in remote areas. The company is expected to bring an internet revolution to some business sectors and individuals, offering uninterrupted internet. SpaceX's Starlink can be useful during emergencies and natural disasters and connecting rural areas that lack infrastructure to the network. Starlink typically offers 25 to 220 mbps speed. Many users settle with 100 mbps, while upload speeds usually range from 5 to 20 mpbs.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2025 05:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).