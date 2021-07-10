Streaming Plug is a social media platform and a comprehensive new internet service. This platform is built keeping the best interests of content creators in mind. Streaming Plug offers the exclusive advantage to content creators of keeping 100% of their earnings from the videos and content that they post on this platform. The high value offering of Streaming plug is a combination of many unique features such as - no deductions from its members, an access to large user bases with a maximum exposure of their content. All these offerings come at a very nominal monthly subscription.

The monthly subscription fee includes posting of content on a wide range of topics on their platform. The variety of topics ensures that content creators have a wide choice. Monetisation of their content is also easy, as they gain access to a wide user base. The various topics covered here include - fashion, entertainment, art, music, travel. vlogging etc.

Streaming Plug offers live stream support, video content and broadcasting to its members. This OTT video-on-demand and live streaming service is extremely beneficial for content creators. This provides them maximum exposure on social media and through back links to websites. This is an easy, shareable platform where members can upload content that reaches a wide user base.

Streaming Plug was set up during the pandemic when social distancing and lockdowns were imposed. This digital platform generated revenue for thousands of content creators who could not move out for work. The company is well poised to sustain and continue this business model even post COVID. Streaming Plug with its’ large user base and easy earning potential with a 100% revenue retention model for content creators has gained immense popularity.