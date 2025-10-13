New Delhi, October 13: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is reportedly shifting its hiring approach in the US, focusing more on local talent rather than hiring new H-1B applicants. TCS CEO K. Krithivasan has indicated that the company is not planning to hire new H-1B applicants. TCS’s HR chief also added that the business model will adapt to changes in H-1B visa policies as the IT services giant is gradually is localising the US workforce.

The development follows the US government’s increase of the H-1B visa fee to USD 100,000 per year, showing potential short-term challenges in workforce allocation for IT firms operating in the country. H-1B visas are non-immigrant permits that enable US companies to hire foreign professionals in fields like technology, engineering, and more. TCS Layoffs: Tata Consultancy Services Eliminated Nearly 20,000 Jobs by September Amid AI Adoption Pressure, US Immigration Policy Changes, Says Report.

TCS has been the largest employer of H-1B visa holders in the US, hiring 98,259 workers between 2009 and 2025. As per a report of Deccan Chronicle, CEO K. Krithivasan stated that the company will not be hiring any new H-1B applicants in the US. In 2025, TCS recruited 5,505 H-1B workers, surpassing companies like Google, Microsoft, Meta, and Apple. Krithivasan said, "We have enough people on H-1 already in the US. I don’t think we would be looking for adding to that count anytime now". TCS Severance Package: IT Giant Sets 6-Month Minimum Payout for Laid-Off Employees; Long-Serving Staff To Get up to 2 Years’ Pay.

As per a report of Times of India, TCS HR head Sudeep Kunnumal stated that the company’s business model is flexible to adjust to changes in H-1B visa regulations as it focuses on hiring more local talent in the US. He added that TCS has lowered its dependence on H-1B visas and that around 500 employees are currently working in the US under H-1B status. Kunnuma said, "We believe our business model will be able to adapt quickly to any changes in immigration policy."

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Deccan Chronicle, Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

