Elon Musk's xAI announced posted about its hiring requirements for the "AI Tutor - Financial Specialist' role. As a part of the job, the employee will have to improve the financial capabilities of the Grok AI chatbot. Interested candidates can apply on the job section of the X platform. He must qualify for PhD in a finance-related field, have proficiency in reading and writing in informal and professional English, have strong research and communication skills and be passionate about technological advancement and financial innovation. Intel Layoffs: US-Based Chipmaker To Cut Over 10,000 Jobs in July 2025 Without Severance, Some Engineers and Technicians Will Be Unaffected, Says Report.

xAI Hiring for AI Tutor - Financial Specialist

There are rarely times in our lives when we can make a real impact on the world. Right now is one of them and that is why I joined @xai Come join me in improving Grok’s finance capabilities. https://t.co/AKiooz7o64 — Jeffrey Weichsel (@jeffweichsel) June 21, 2025

