Hong Kong, April 12 : Alibaba showed off its version of the ChatGPT, demonstrating new software that it plans to roll out across all its platforms eventually. AI Mayhem: This Generative Tool Can Crack Passwords Instantly; Learn How To Stay Protected Against AI-Aided Hacking.

According to CNN, the Chinese tech giant unveiled Tongyi Qianwen, a large language model that will be embedded in its Tmall Genie smart speakers and workplace messaging platform DingTalk. Job Openings in Eventbrite: US Tech Firm To Hire 120 for Its Development Centre in India.

It was trained on vast troves of data in order to generate compelling responses to users' prompts. The technology will initially be integrated into those two products and eventually added to all Alibaba (BABA) applications, from e-commerce to mapping services, according to the company.

Group CEO Daniel Zhang, who also oversees Alibaba's cloud division, presented the new AI-powered service at a conference in Beijing, where the company demonstrated how it will allow users to transcribe meeting notes, craft business pitches and tell children's stories.

The company has opened up Tongyi Qianwen -- which roughly translates as "seeking truth by asking a thousand questions" -- to enterprise customers for testing before making it available to more users. "We are at a technological watershed moment, driven by generative AI and cloud computing," Zhang said.

Alibaba, which has a large cloud computing business, will also allow clients of that division to use the new technology to build their own customized large language models, the firm said in a statement.

The debut comes after that of Baidu (BIDU), which launched its own ChatGPT-style service last month. During a similar presentation, Baidu (BIDU) showed how its chatbot, called ERNIE, could generate a company newsletter, come up with a corporate slogan and solve a math riddle.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)