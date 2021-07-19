Tecno Mobile has launched its Camon 17 Series in India at a starting price of Rs 12,999. It includes Camon 17 and Camon 17 Pro series. The Pro variant of the Camon 17 Series comes in a single 8GB + 128GB variant, which is priced at 16,999. The Camon 17 too comes in a sole configuration - 6GB + 128GB priced at Rs 12,999. The former comes in a single shade - Arctic Down while the latter will be available in three shades - Frost Silver, Spruce Green, and Magnet Black. Tecno Camon 17 Series Teased Via Amazon; India Launch Soon.

As a part of the launch offer, the Shenzhen-based brand is offering Buds1 for free, which is worth Rs 1,999 with the purchase of the new Camon 17 Series. Additionally, customers will also get a 10 percent instant discount on HDFC debit or credit card transactions, and EMIs. The newly launched smartphones are scheduled to go on sale on July 26 during the Amazon Prime Day Sale.

Tecno Camon 17 Pro Smartphone (Photo Credits: Tecno)

As far as specifications are concerned, the Camon 17 Pro sports a 6.8-inch FHD+ IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It comes powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 processor, which is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

For photography, it gets a quad rear camera comprising a 64MP primary lens, 8MP wide-angle sensor, and two 2MP shooters. The front camera is a 48MP AI selfie camera with dual flash. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with a 33W fast charger. It runs on HiOS v7.6, which is based on Android 11.

Find your perfect light even in the dark with the 64MP Ultra Night Camera of CAMON 17 Pro 🌃📸 Time to stand out with CAMON 17 Pro. Just ₹16,999 on @amazonIN Sale starts from 26th July! 🎉🥳 #TECNO #CAMON17 #CAMON17PRO #TimeToStandOut #ChrisEvans pic.twitter.com/oO4pu4r8qF — TecnoMobileInd (@TecnoMobileInd) July 18, 2021

The Tecno Camon 17, on the other hand, boasts a 6.8-inch FHD+ IPS display with 2460 x 1080 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, there is an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Tecno Camon 17 Series (Photo Credits: Tecno Mobile)

In terms of optics, the phone gets a quad rear camera comprising a 64MP primary lens, 8MP wide-angle sensor and two 2MP shooters. Upfront, there is a 16MP AI selfie camera dual flash. The phone is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It runs on HiOS v7.6, which is based on Android 11.

