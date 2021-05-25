Tecno Mobile officially launched its Tecno Spark 7 Pro mobile in the Indian market. The handset will go on sale from May 28, 2021 via Amazon India. Tecno Spark 7 Pro is priced at Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB mode whereas the 6GB + 64GB costs Rs 10,999. Sale offers include a 10 percent discount with SBI credit cards or credit EMI transactions and no-cost EMI options. Tecno Spark 7 Pro Smartphone To Launch in India on May 25, 2021.

Tecno Spark 7 Pro features a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The phone comes powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Tecno Spark 7 Pro (Photo Credits: Tecno India)

Make way for SPARK 7 Pro! 📱🚀 Gear up to #SWAGUP with the new all-rounder loaded with amazing features. Keep an eye out for this one. Sale starts on 28th May only on @amazonIN 🙌🏼🌟 Check it out now: https://t.co/6rnpwiDcDT#TECNO #TECNOMOBILEINDIA #SPARK7Pro pic.twitter.com/TnSIImu2jW — TecnoMobileInd (@TecnoMobileInd) May 25, 2021

For photography, the handset sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP main camera, a 2MP depth sensor and an AI lens. At the front, there is an 8MP selfie shooter.

Tecno Spark 7 Pro (Photo Credits: Tecno India)

The device gets a 5,000mAh battery which is claimed to deliver up to 35 hours of talk time or 34 days of standby time on a single charge. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset will be offered in three shades - Alps Blue, Spruce Green and Magnet Black.

