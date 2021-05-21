Tecno Mobile is all set to launch Spark 8 Pro smartphone in India on May 25, 2021. It will be the third smartphone under the Spark 7 Series, which was introduced in the global market last month. This was confirmed by the company through its official Twitter account. Once launched, the budget smartphone will go on sale via Amazon.in. Tecno India Announces 60-Day Warranty Extension on Its Smartphones Amid COVID-19.

Set your clocks and make way for the powerful addition to our trendsetting Spark Series. The SWAG upgrade is launching on 25th May only on Amazon 🎉💯 Let's Stop at Nothing. Get Set PRO! Stay tuned!😉#TECNO #TECNOMOBILEINDIA #SPARK7Pro #SWAGUP pic.twitter.com/vBDSEqvHgQ — TecnoMobileInd (@TecnoMobileInd) May 21, 2021

The main highlights of the global-spec Spark 7 Pro are a 6.6-inch HD+ display, 90Hz refresh rate, Helio G80 SoC, 6GB RAM, 48MP triple cameras and more. It comes in three variants - 4GB + 64GB storage, 4GB + 128GB storage, and 6GB + 128GB. There will be four colours on offer - Alps Blue, Spruce Green, Neon Dream, and Magnet Black.

Tecno Spark 7 Pro (Photo Credits: Tecno Mobile)

In terms of specifications, the Tecno Spark 7 Pro will sport a 6.67-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. It will be powered by Helio G80 SoC, which will be mated with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. It runs on Android 11 with HiOS 7.5 skin out of the box.

Tecno Spark 7 Pro (Photo Credits: Tecno Mobile)

For photography, there's a triple-camera setup comprising a 48MP primary main lens assisted by a depth sensor and an AI lens. The device comes equipped with an 8MP lens for selfies and video calls. It will be backed by a 5000mAh battery supporting 10W fast charging. The company will reveal the pricing and availability details of the Tecno Spark 7 during the launch itself.

