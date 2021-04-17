New Delhi, April 17: Thousands of Twitterattis reported issues with the website on Saturday morning, as the micro blogging site was faced outage for certain users. Several users across the world are facing difficulties in accessing tweets on the social media platform. The posts on Twitters are not being loaded for the people. Twitter said that its services are down for certain users and it is working to fix the issues. Twitter Down: Over 15,000 Users Suffer Outage on App.

The micro blogging site through its Twitter Support handle has tweeted, "Tweets may not be loading for some of you. We’re working on fixing a problem and you’ll be back on the timeline soon." According to Downdetector.com, around 40,000 users faced difficulties in accessing tweets. Pakistan: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and Other Social Media Sites Temporarily Blocked Amid Raging Anti-French Protests.

Read Tweet By Twitter Support Here:

Tweets may not be loading for some of you. We’re working on fixing a problem and you’ll be back on the timeline soon. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) April 17, 2021

This is less than a month's time that Twitter services are down for several users. On March 29, this year, as well many users experienced problems with the site. They were unable to load the tweets, the app was very slow and they could not sent direct messages (DMs) on Twitter.

