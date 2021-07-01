Mumbai, July 1: Twitter on Thursday morning reported an outage as many users across the world reported that they are facing issues in accessing their timeline. The reason for the outage is yet not identified. App outage tracking website Downdetector has also confirmed that the microblogging site is facing issues. Twitter Down: Over 15,000 Users Suffer Outage on App.

Downdetector, in one of its tweets, said, "User reports indicate Twitter is having problems since 9:33 PM EDT. http://downdetector.com/status/twitter/ RT if you're also having problems #Twitterdown." Many users tweeted that they are facing problems in loading their timeline. They are getting an error message "something went wrong, try reloading again". Twitter Down: Micro-Blogging Site Faces Outage Again.

Tweet by Downdetector:

User reports indicate Twitter is having problems since 9:33 PM EDT. https://t.co/qqqwagygy9 RT if you're also having problems #Twitterdown — Downdetector (@downdetector) July 1, 2021

Here Are Tweet by Some Of The Twitter Users:

Alright. Who broke Twitter? Something went wrong. Try reloading. Coming up on all devices. pic.twitter.com/Lsq9owHe2g — Flor Salcedo (@FlorSPower) July 1, 2021

This is being shown on every account... 'Something went wrong. Try reloading' pic.twitter.com/FuOY8C3bxH — Leon | Programmer, Artist & Vstreamer (@Leonkh99) July 1, 2021

when you go to peoples' profiles does it just say "Something went wrong. Try reloading."? — trickmint (@trickmynt) July 1, 2021

Meanwhile, some users even posted that the microblogging site is functioning normally on mobiles. However, it is not clerar when the problem will be resolved. There is no official statement from Twitter. It is not the first time that the Twitter users faced issue in using the microblogging site. This year in April also many users complained about the same issue.

