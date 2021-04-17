Mumbai, April 17: Micro-blogging site Twitter was down again on Saturday. A section of users in India and other countries were unable to access their Twitter accounts or check tweets indicating the micro-blogging site was facing outage for the second time today. #TwitterDown continued to generate traffic as users were unable to post new tweets, or even like, retweet or comment on the older ones. SpaceX Wins $2.9 Billion NASA Contract to Build Moon Lander.

Those using Twitter on desktop received a message stating “Something went wrong. Try again". The Twitter app was showing an error message stating, "Tweets aren’t loading right now." TweetDeck wasn't working either for some users. Earlier today, Twitter users experienced the same problems. The outage monitoring website DownDetector received more than 70,000 complaints.

At 6:21 am, Twitter Support acknowledged the issue and said they were working to resolve it. "Tweets may not be loading for some of you. We’re working on fixing a problem and you’ll be back on the timeline soon," read a tweet from Twitter Support.

This is less than a month that Twitter services are down for several users. On March 29, many users encountered with problems while using the site. They were unable to check new tweets, the app was working very slow and users were unable to send direct messages (DMs) on Twitter.

