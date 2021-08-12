San Francisco, Aug 12: With an aim to redesign its website and app, micro-blogging site Twitter has announced that it is now rolling out its Chirp font to the Twitter app and feed.

The company detailed the Chirp font as one part of a broader brand refresh, unveiled in January, and now it said that it is ready to be used.

Twitter Re-Designs Its Website With New Chirp Font, High Contrast Features & Less Visual Clutter.

"Today, we released a few changes to the way Twitter looks on the web and on your phone. While it might feel weird at first, these updates make us more accessible, unique and focused on you and what you are talking about," the company wrote on the platform on Wednesday.

"In January, we revealed our new font, Chirp -- and it's ready for you to use today," it added.

The company mentioned that all Western-language text now aligns left, making it easier to read as you scroll. Non-Western languages remain unchanged.

This months, the micro-blogging site has shut down its Instagram Stories-like 'Fleets' feature. Fleets was disappearing tweets that sat in a row at the top of users' Twitter handles on smartphones, which expired after 24 hours.

From August 3, the Twitter users would only see active Spaces which are live audio chat rooms at the top of their timelines, a previous report said.

During the time that Fleets was available full-fledged, the micro-blogging site had added multiple new features to it, including the possibility of adding GIFs, stickers, change the text colour and more.

