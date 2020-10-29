Twitter, the microblogging platform, which is netizens’ favourite, has introduced something really interesting! Netizens will now be allowed to choose their own feed based on their interest. It can be anything—band, sports, music, city or activity with the help of Twitter Topics, the microblogging platform’s latest feature. It has been rolled out, especially for Indians to make it easier for them to find, follow and talk about their interest and things they love. With Topics, Twitter India allows people to follow specific subjects of their interest, allowing them to see more content on these subjects on their timeline. So, how can you choose your Topic as per your subject of interest? In this article, we bring you the detailed steps and more about this latest update of Twitter India for users on social media.

So, what is Twitter Topics? It is the latest feature on the microblogging platform. When a person chooses to follow a Topic, whether it’s their favourite band, sports team, books or even a city, they will be able to see tweets from a whole host of accounts that are experts, fans or just love to talk about that particular subject on their timeline. In addition, Topics for India will not only be in English, but also Hindi. Some featured topics include cities such as Agra, Patna and Pune, general interests such as animals, horoscope, poetry, technology, and more. Twitter India Asks Fans to Make Three-Word Love Story Starting With Cricket, Netizens Come Up With Interesting Responses.

“Whether it’s your favourite band, sports team, city or activity – with Topics we are making it easier to find, follow and talk about your interests. Starting today, they’ll be available in English and Hindi,” tweeted Twitter India and yes, the feature is rolled out from October 29, 2020. #TwitterDown Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral: As Services on the Microblogging Platform Gets Restored, Netizens Flood Their Timeline With Hilarious Posts!

Here's the Tweet:

You: I like... Twitter Topics: Say no more! Whether it’s your favourite band, sports team, city or activity – with Topics we are making it easier to find, follow and talk about your interests. Starting today, they’ll be available in English and Hindi 👇https://t.co/6fy2GhZvpy — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) October 29, 2020

Twitter Topics in Hindi

टॉपिक्‍स लोगों को उनकी रुचि के विशिष्ट विषयों को फालो करने की अनुमति देते हैं, जिससे वे इन विषयों पर अपनी टाइमलाइन पर अधिक सामग्री देख सकते हैं। भारत के लिए हिंदी टॉपिक्‍स में शामिल हैं कविता। आइए आज हम एक साथ मिलकर कुछ खूबसूरत कविताओं के साथ इस खुशी का जश्न मनाएँ... https://t.co/bXqL3I0esF — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) October 29, 2020

This is How It Works!

You can also share your interests by sharing Topics. From a Topic’s page, tapping the new share icon lets you send a link to the Topic in a Tweet, DM, or outside of Twitter. — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) October 29, 2020

How to Choose Your Feed With Twitter Topics?

Following a Topic on Twitter is same as following accounts.

Once you click THIS LINK , you different topic suggestions will appear in the timeline.

, you different topic suggestions will appear in the timeline. Users need to click on the icon with three horizontal lines on the top left side of the app, followed by tapping on Topics to see a list of ‘Suggested Topics.’

As per your interest, you can then click the ‘Follow’ button on the ones you find interesting.

After selecting a topic, you can also click on ‘More Topics,’ at the end of the list to explore a wider list of Topics and sub-Topics to choose from.

In this way, you will be able to select your feed, based on the selected topics. Twitter Topics give users more control over what they want to see on their timelines. This will also allow people to engage more with the content they like and find like-minded people on the social media platform.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 29, 2020 04:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).